If you’re looking for winter holiday festivities, the Killeen-Fort Hood area has plenty to go around this weekend. Enjoy the wintry fun at Killeen’s Holiday Under the Stars, watch the annual Carlson Christmas Light Show, stroll down Main Street at the Salado Christmas Stroll, marvel at the Lampasas Carol of Lights, stop by Belton’s Christmas on the Chisolm Trail, or check out Copperas Cove’s KristKindlMarkt.
The Killeen Holiday Under the Stars weekend will be from Dec. 3-5 in downtown Killeen. “Frosty Friday” will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a tree lighting, snow show, free hot chocolate, cookies, carols, and photos with Santa. “Skate n’ Stuff Saturday” will be from 3 to 8 p.m. and feature free ice skating, ice curling, food trucks, and live entertainment. And the “S’more Fun Sunday” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with free s’mores and photos with Santa.
The 27th annual Krist Kindl Markt will be Dec. 2-5 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be music, vendors, food, children’s activities, a carnival, parade, pageant, carolers, and more at this free event. Go to https://copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt/ for a full schedule of activities for each day.
The 2021 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be every night from 7 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours for Dec. 24 and 25 will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors can park along the street to view the free 45-minute light show and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the accompanying music. Go to http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information.
The Lampasas Carol of Lights will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lampasas Courtyard Square. There will be children’s activities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Snow Queen Pageant, Christmas carolers, shopping at local stores and vendors, and a parade at 6:30 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/caroloflights/ for a full schedule of events.
The 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be Dec. 3- 5 and Dec. 10- 12 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be late night shopping, carriage rides, live music, food vendors, carolers, a live nativity scene, photos with Santa, and more available. Shops will be open until 9 p.m. or later on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 5 p.m. or later on Sundays.
The Christmas on the Chisolm Trail event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the downtown Belton square. There will be a showing of the movie, “The Polar Express,” on Friday in front of the Historic Bell County Courthouse, followed by a tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s events will include shopping, food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, inflatables, and a parade at 6 p.m.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The 29th annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” at Tablerock Amphitheater of Salado will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10-11. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased in advance at www.centraltexastickets.comor at the door on the night of the performance.
The Garrison Commander’s Golf Scramble event will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This four-person scramble is open to all. Registration is $40 per person with an optional mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 to register in advance, or register same-day from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting its 2021 Kris Kringle Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St., Salado. Admission is $15 per person and includes a wine tasting. Raffle tickets to win one of the five available gift baskets are sold separately. Go to https://bit.ly/3rvGOPg to purchase in advance.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, is having its 54th annual Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the PAC building. The bazaar is hosted by the Altar & Rosary Society. Vendors will sell baked goods, gifts and craft items. The Christmas Café will be selling a variety of soups & snack items.
The Lampasas Fire and Police Departments are hosting a Holiday Lunch and Toy Drive event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at the fire department, 1107 E. Fourth St. They will be accepting new, unwrapped toys or monetary gifts for the annual toy drive.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting its Wreath Decorating Contest with the theme, “Winter Wonderland.” Wreaths must be handmade and can be constructed out of any materials. Go to https://bit.ly/3FLAzKK for a registration form. Wreaths and forms must be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, by Dec. 6. Judging and voting will be from Dec. 10- 14 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
Registration for the Harker Heights Parade of Lights Outdoor Lighting/Decorating Contest is open now through Dec. 7. Citizens are invited to decorate their businesses and homes for the holiday, and residents will be given a map of entries to travel to each location to view the lights, then vote online at http://www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec to select their favorite ones. Go to https://bit.ly/3r5mbJi to find the registration form and more information on divisions and award categories. Voting and judging will be from Dec. 10- 15 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
The City of Killeen Junior Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive now through Dec. 13. Toys for children of all ages will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Killeen with the route starting on West Avenue D and Second Street, and ending at West Avenue B and College Street. This year’s theme is, “On Ice.” The full parade route can be found online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 5, and nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting an Epically Hogwarts Holiday event from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball,” “Common Room” activities, “Skies Over Hogwarts” startalk, and free butter beer. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13, and free for kids 3 and younger. Go to https://conta.cc/3cIhoVN to register. The theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery will be holding a Christmas market from 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the nursery, 1101 U.S. Highway 190, Nolanville. Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Farr’s Landscape Supply will be hosting the event.
The Copperas Cove High School Band Christmas Concert will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th St. This free concert will feature seasonal music from the school’s three different bands. There will also be a Copperas Cove Junior High Band Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
The USO Holidays Breakfast with Santa will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for the first seating and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the second seating Dec. 4 at USO Fort Hood, 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave. There will be a pancake breakfast and opportunities for kids to meet and take photos with Santa. Go to https://bit.ly/PANSANTA to register; space is limited. There will also be a Kids Ornament Decorating event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Go to https://bit.ly/USOKIDSFUN to register.
The Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, is inviting kids to drop off letters to Santa now through Dec. 13. Letters can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Families can drop off letters to Santa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, now through Dec. 13. Provide a name and return address on the letter if your child would like a response letter from Santa.
First United Methodist Church of Killeen is hosting a Bethlehem Village display from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at Frisch Park, 3640 Cunningham Road, Killeen. This free event will feature a walk-thru living nativity village with family-friendly activities like story time, animals, food, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a live, in-person theater performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 with Broadway actor, Duffy Hudson. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryis hosting its monthly Book Club at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14 featuring a discussion on the chosen book, “The Personal Librarian,” at Lions Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Participants do not have to be seniors to join. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a story time event with Mrs. Claus at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Attendees will enjoy a story, craft, photo opportunity, and receive a free book.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 3. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 4. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jonna Mae from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, John Henry Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Chad Richard Dec. 3;the Colin Houlihan Quartetat 1 p.m., Denver Williams at 4:30 p.m., and the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m.Dec. 4; and Wayworn Traveler at 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by the Midnight Tradesmen, Jonna Mae and the Maeflies, and Matthew MacDonald from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 3. Cover is $10. Lance Wade Thomas will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 4. Cover is $10.
The Nolanville Night Market and Grinch Fest will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at 204 N. Main St. There will be local artisans and vendors, family-friendly activities, photo opportunities with the Grinch, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, music, and more.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more.
The Christmas Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will be from noon to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. There will be local and handmade goods, gifts, live music, craft beer, and more available.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum ,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display untilJan. 9, 2022. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
