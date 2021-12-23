With holidays like Christmas and Kwanzaa approaching this week, there are many opportunities to celebrate the season with the family. Check out holiday light decorations while they are still standing, get your gifts wrapped in exchange for donations, visit the Kwanzaa Celebration, or grab a last-minute picture with Santa.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a holiday luncheon at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be game tournaments, door prizes, music, food, drinks, and more at this free event open to single and unaccompanied soldiers. BOSS will also host a movie and axe throwing trip from 5 to 11 p.m. Dec. 25. Transportation is provided and attendance is free. Stop by headquarters or call 254-287-6116 to register.
The Killeen Ladies’ Lions Club will be wrapping gifts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 in front of Ulta Beauty, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 400, Harker Heights. Donations will be accepted and put toward the club’s community efforts.
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, will be closed Dec. 24 but open from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25. Regular admission is $10. The skating rink will also host a New Year’s Party from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Admission for the New Year’s event is $20 and includes a free hat, horn, lei necklace, and midnight ball drop.
Songhai Bamboo Roots Association is hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event is free and open to the public.
The Green Door, 12 S. Second St. in Temple, is hosting its annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 25. There will be prizes, karaoke at 9 p.m., and more at this free event.
The American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 at Abrams Indoor Pool, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood. Registration is $150 for lifeguarding certification and $175 for lifeguarding certification with waterfront skills. Go to https://bit.ly/3Fk1PjM for more information on prerequisites and class structure.
Bowl in the New Year will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center, 49010 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood. Lane reservations for either the first or second block of time will be $100 each and includes shoe rentals for up to five people, unlimited bowling, large pizza and wings, a pitcher of soda, and party favors. Call 254-532-3061to reserve a lane in advance.
The 2021 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be available for extended hours from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Visitors can park along the street to view the free 45-minute light show, playing at the top of each hour, and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the accompanying music. Go to http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month there is a Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Spare Time Texas, 5434 Loop 205 in Temple, is hosting Winter Madness from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. For $18, each guest can enjoy rotational bowling with a shoe rental, all-you-can-play laser tag, and unlimited video game play. Spare Time will be closed Dec. 24 but open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 25.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 24. There is no extra charge to visit with Santa; visitors just need to showtheir movie ticket purchase for that day. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
First United Methodist Church Killeen, 3501 E. Elms Road, is hosting its Jingle Jam Light Show at 4 p.m. Dec. 24. This family-friendly event is free and open to all.
Central Texas Theatre, also known as Vive Les Arts Theatre, is hosting auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” Jan. 9- 10, 2022, at 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Auditions are open to everyone 12 and up and each person will need to prepare 30 to 60 seconds of a musical-style song. Go to https://bit.ly/3EhXrAF to sign up for a time slot.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Dec. 25- 30, will be “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by the Second Hand Rose Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 25. for the Christmas Dance. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 26.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Eric Turner at 4 p.m. Dec. 26. Barrow will also host Christmas Eve Photos with the Grinch from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display until Jan. 9, 2022. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.