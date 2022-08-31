A holistic health and wellness spa called R&S Natural, located at 4002 Watercrest Road, Suite 300, will host a wellness fair for area residents on Sunday.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store and will include multiple local vendors, workshops and a plant swap.
“It is an outlet to help people find natural ways to heal and other alternatives,” Owner Sade Auguste said. “It covers physical activity, nutrition and mental health.”
The store will be offering massages and facials on Sunday for attendees. Child friendly activities and a raffle are also available during the fair.
Auguste originally sold her products from her home before opening the store in November 2021. R&S Natural expanded in March earlier this year to include a wellness spa that offers massages, facials and other relaxing treatments conducted by professionals.
“We mainly focus on herbal remedies from Jamaica. All our herbs are imported from Jamaica and then I make all the natural body products by hand with them,” Auguste said.
These handmade products include hair oils, soaps, shampoo bars and specialized tea blends. All of the products sold at the shop are organic.
“I wanted to give residents a safe, judgment-free place where they can find a natural way to heal. I wanted to make sure people could afford a healthy alternative,” she said.
The store also provides a space for local entrepreneurs to sell their products like jewelry and art.
R&S Natural is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
