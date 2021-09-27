COPPERAS COVE — Families flocked Saturday to Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove for the 7th annual Fall Fest to enjoy pony rides, kids’ games, a miniature train, petting zoo, bingo, plenty of food, arts and crafts vendors, rock climbing wall, and some good old-fashioned outdoor family fun.
Kewayne Pratt was all decked out in festival gear as she headed from the snow cone stand to munch on some cool, flavored ice and find the next game to play.
“I love snow cones and school,” the 6-year-old said, brightly.
Her mother, Jeny Pratt, said it was nice to get out in the sunshine after nearly two years of COVID-19 disruptions and restrictions.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “Anything to get out after COVID makes me happy. The kids are enjoying it.”
Jim Ward, a church member who served as this year’s Fall Fest chairman, said he was pleased with early turnout for the one-day event, which is a fundraiser for the church and open to everyone in the community. Officials are hoping to raise as much as $50,000 to be used for parking lot and other facility improvements.
Around the turn of the 20th century, there were only three Catholics in the Copperas Cove area, and they attended St. Mary’s Church in Lampasas, which was established in 1885.
Now, Holy Family Catholic Church boasts a congregation of as many as 2,000 members.
“It’s turned out really good,” Ward said, as Saturday’s festival got underway. “Our success is due to a lot of good volunteers. No one person does all this.”
Holy Family’s new priest, Father Augustine Ariwaodo, a native of Nigeria, said he was pleasantly surprised by the event.
“This is great,” Father Augustine said, prior to opening Fall Festival with a prayer. “This is usually the biggest event we have as a parish. It has a lot to do with bringing the community together — everyone who lives in Cove. Neighbors, friends, parishioners … we want everyone to come together to have a good time. And then, of course, to raise funds. So there’s a lot going on.”
For more information on Holy Family Catholic Church, go to: https://www.hf-cc.org.
