While the Central Texas area may not be able to look forward to warm spring weather any time soon, it still has plenty of events to keep things exciting. Take a look at the listing for details on what’s going on.
Local Events
The Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. This event will feature over 125 exhibitors featuring information on home builders, landscapers, plants and more. Admission is $10 per day; kids 12 and under are free.
The Carter BloodCare Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Go to www.carterbloodcare.org for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Skate Night and Laser Tag Trip at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Register by stopping by BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is open to all single and unaccompanied soldiers. Cost is $15 and includes transportation and activities.
The third annual Camp Caylor Crawfish Boil will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove. There will be drinks, live music, and plates of crawfish available. Admission is $15 per person and includes a plate. Go to www.campcaylor.com for more information.
The Tough as Trails 5K Hike, Walk, or Run will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Cost is $15 for military affiliates and $20 for unaffiliated individuals. Go to https://bit.ly/353R47S to register online.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting a Community Shred Day from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at the CCISD Service and Training Center, 408 S. Main St. Attendees can bring up to four boxes of documents to be securely shredded, as well as drop off old hard drives, laptops, and cellphones for recycling. Contact Roxanne Flores-Achmadat rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Phantom Warrior Scramble will be at noon March 4 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. The four-person scramble is open to all and registration is $40 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Stop by the club to sign up beforehand or register on site from 11 to 11:45 a.m. the day of.
Volunteers are needed to sign up for the Love Your Park Day event from 8 a.m. to noon March 12 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. Those interested in helping clean up the park must sign up by March 1 by emailing yavlderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The 10th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This year’s theme is “Mad Hatter Ball.” This event is for girls ages 5 to 12 and their fathers or father figures. Cost is $50 per couple and $20 for each additional child. Go to https://bit.ly/36b8tfu to register.
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church and Preschool, 2800 Trimmier Road in Killeen, is hosting its Shrove Pancake Supper and Open House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 1. Visitors can enjoy dinner, a book fair, bounce houses, tour of the preschool, and information on how to register for the next school year. Go to www.stchrisps.com for more information.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreations Spring Break Camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14-18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $72 per child and registration is open to kids ages 5-12. Attendees will play games, make arts and crafts, and enjoy indoor/outdoor activities. Stop by the office to register in advance. Call 254-542, 2719 for more information.
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, hosts Family Night from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday. Families can enjoy 40% off lane rentals during this time. Go to https://axemonkeys.com/ft-hood-killeen/ for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting weekly, in-person children’s programs through the month of March including: Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Story Time for ages 2- 6 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; and Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Call 254-953-5496 to register. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The Main Library will also host weekly, in-person children’s programs throughout the month of March. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Story Time event featuring “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss at 10:30 a.m. March 2.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Feb. 25 to March 2, will be “Uncharted” at 7 p.m. and “Spider Man: No Way Home” at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 25. Cover: $10. Texas Double Shot will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 26. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Anna Larson from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and Jared Johnson at 4 p.m. Feb. 27.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Heltfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, Beth Lee and The Breakupsfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 27.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting live music by James Hearne from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 26.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Celebrate Texas event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26. This free event is open to all ages and will include learning about Texas legends, painting bluebonnets, meeting a cowboy, and practicing roping. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting Paper Quilting for Kids during normal business hours. This event is free and no reservations are required. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
