HARKER HEIGHTS — The goal for Habitat for Humanity International this week was to blitz-build several construction projects and dedicate two homes in the Bell County area by Friday — in time for Armed forces Day Saturday.
The umbrella organization united its home building affiliate with AmeriCorps and Veterans Build to make major progress on six homes in the Bell County area, according to Kristin Smith, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Amber Phelps, the programs director at Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity in Killeen, was on-site for all the activities.
“We have team members from all 50 states on hand to help,” said Phelps, adding this is the first time the local Habitat group has ever done something this big.
On Wednesday afternoon in Harker Heights, a team of soldiers from Fort Cavazos kept busy leveling ground for a dumpster and manned shovels to move topsoil for landscape. A group of youth volunteers from the Boys and Girls Clubs took turns with paint rollers and hammers to put the finishing touches on a few trim boards.
“I like helping out,” Eva Sierra, 13, said. She was one of eight youth volunteers who took turns at a variety of finishing work.
“It’s interesting to see the different parts that go into building a house,” Sierra said.
At a local warehouse Monday, dozens of team members could be seen with hammers in hand, nailing boards and working to complete a variety of construction projects. As walls were completed, they were stacked against the building, waiting for quality control inspections and to be organized by final location.
The group also built ramps to aid disabled veterans and others in the community better access buildings.
The two homes on Northside Drive in Harker Heights will be dedicated to their veteran occupants Thursday evening.
Two other houses in Killeen, and two in Temple, are also part of the project.
