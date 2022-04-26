The 57th annual Parade of Homes begins Saturday and will run two consecutive weekends, this Saturday and Sunday and again May 7-8.
The event is free to the public and there are five homes included in the parade from neighborhoods in Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen. They can be viewed noon to 6 p.m. each day.
“We are expecting a huge turnout,” according to a news release from Central Texas Home Builders Association. “Produced each year by CTHBA, the Parade showcases builder members and the fine craftsmanship put into every home constructed,”
This year, the list of homes include a property by John Houston Homes at 2606 Legacy Ranch Drive in Temple, listed at $760,990. Another property by Dream Home Builders at 3080 Pecan Meadows in Belton, is listed at $799,000. A third property by A & G Homes is located in Nolanville at 4096 Turning Leaf Drive, listed at $550.900. Lackmeyer Homes will show their home at 1637 Pima Drive in Harker Heights, listed at $550,900 and the fifth property offered is by Corothers Homes at 8000 Tenley Way in Killeen, listed at $570,000.
“The Parade shows the best of the best and provides our community with an up-close look at the latest in-home design and decor,” according to the release. SWBC Mortgage Company is listed as the title sponsor of the event.
The association is distributing more than 20,000 copies of the Parade of Homes Magazine which features all of the homes, builder biographies and a map of the parade route. Copies of the magazine were included in the April 24 edition of the Killeen Daily Herald. Additional copies are available at local H-E-B, Walmart and chamber of commerce locations.
Organizers encourage those who view the houses to enter the event’s “Selfie Contest.” Last year’s winner received a $1,500 gift certificate from Ashley Furniture. Rules for this contest can be found inside the parade’s magazine.
