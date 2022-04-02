Local Realtors see no end to the rising prices of homes across the Killeen area.
The increase is noticeably higher than in previous years, according to Copperas Cove-based Erica McPhail, a real estate broker with Centex Priority Real Estate.
“There’s multiple offers; most of them are over asking,” McPhail said. “People are just paying more for houses, I guess.”
McPhail said it can be difficult representing buyers when each one is generally going up against several competing offers.
From January 2020 to January 2021, the rate of income leftover after regular spending and taxes has increased by 155 percent for the average American, according to a recent study released by Porch.
During that period, the study showed more than a third of households reported increased time working from home.
The increased demand of families looking for homes that better suit their family’s needs, coupled with labor restrictions and supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic has left the housing market strained, the study showed.
Demand creates a heightened cost of homes, drying up inventory, McPhail said.
“Business is OK, but it would be a lot better if we had more inventory,” she said.
Inventory is measured by how many months it would take the current inventory to sell completely. That number dropped by a full month nationally from 2.6 months in the summer of 2021, to just 1.6 months at the beginning of 2022.
Low supply has increased the U.S. Home Price Index by roughly 30 percent from January 2020 to the end of 2021, the Porch study stated.
Of homes sold in the Killeen area, 53.8 percent sold above asking price, compared to the national rate of 47.5 percent of homes that sold above asking price.
Just over 70 percent of homes sold in less than two weeks in the Killeen area, compared to 52.6 percent of homes that remained on the market less than two weeks nationally.
The median sale price for Killeen is $227,738, compared to the national median sale price of $371,847.
McPhail said lots of homeowners are selling their properties because the market is robust for sellers, but tax expenses remain a concern.
The new construction market is not much better, McPhail said.
“People used to go there as the safe bet; now they don’t have much available either for new builds, and they sell just as quick,” McPhail said.
Stephen Harris, with All City Real Estate in Killeen, said the rising prices are on a steady incline — not slowing up in the foreseeable future.
In his estimation, the pandemic has caused people to stay put and not move, and others seek more a comfortable dwelling as they have been working remotely.
Additionally, because Bell County is sandwiched between Waco and Austin, Harris said it draws buyers who have maxed out their options in those metro areas.
“It is a legit demand,” Harris said. “You have less inventory, of course — we’ve all seen that. “Less homes on the market than we have seen over the last few years.”
The Killeen area continues to develop, Harris said, and he believes that trend will continue for the next 10-20 years. New growth attracts investment buyers as well as those looking for a new home to live in, he said.
“If the investor pool dropped down a bit, that would help steady the competition in the market,” Harris said. “More construction would also help, but at the same time, I know materials prices are high. So, if you did build more houses, they may be above the price of your median home buyer.”
The high prices and low inventory can be frustrating for buyers, sellers and agents, McPhail said.
Patience and competitive offers are key for buyers currently shopping for a new home, she said.
“You have to be patient in this market,” McPhail said. “Everyone is doing their best.”
Harris encourages buyers not to give up if they are looking to buy in the Bell County area.
“If people are waiting for an impending crash, I don’t believe a crash will come,” Harris said. “There may be a slight correction in the prices, and prices will rise slower than they have been — but prices are going to keep going up. There’s more demand to build equity and get a little slice of the American dream than those willing to sell and let go.”
