Approximately 80 to 90 residents of the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen were able to enjoy a hot Christmas meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and pie.

Kitchen manager Arsean Session and his volunteer, Wayne Weisse, worked diligently to prepare the food Wednesday.

