Some of Killeen's homeless population have set up camp behind a Jack in the Box near Trimmier Road after being forced out of nearby Interstate 14 overpasses by police.
Per city order, people who had been living under the I-14 overpass at Trimmier Road have relocated from that location on Sept. 13. One homeless man told the Herald he did not know where to go next.
“The department received information about some possible unsanitary health conditions at the Trimmier underpass,” Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Sept. 12. “We coordinated with the Solid Waste Department for assistance in removal of the debris at that location. The individuals that had property at the underpass removed what belonged to them and what was left behind was to be destroyed. The Killeen Police Department respects all citizens no matter their situation or circumstance.”
As reported on Sept. 12, shopping carts full of blankets, bags and other gear were lined up near that intersection Friday after homeless people living under the nearby overpass said they were told by police to move out from under the overpass, some of whom were unsure as to where they would go next.
As of early afternoon Sept. 13, the area of the underpass was cleared of blankets, carts and other items that had previously been there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.