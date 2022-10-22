A couple of area homeless residents found a new sense of hope in Killeen on Saturday after having attended the ninth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Triage, organized by Copperas Cove-based nonprofit Operation Stand Down Central Texas.
“I’m warm-hearted to know there’s hope, to know there’s people out there that care,” said Ricky Garcia, a 24-year-old homeless resident from Temple.
Garcia, who received a free government phone at the annual event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, chowed down on food provided by the Central Texas College school of culinary arts.
“They don’t see problems, they see people,” Garcia said. “That’s just what I’ve been learning.”
Garcia said it was a series of poor choices that led to his status of being homeless, but he is learning about organizations willing to help those in his situation.
“There’s places like this and like food pantries and all that, and it just gives me the hope to know that there’s help out there,” he said. “Because if there wasn’t, a lot of people would die off or not be able to seek help, period.”
Similarly to Garcia, Killeen homeless resident Maurice Wilson, expressed gratitude for Operation Stand Down Central Texas and the homeless triage.
“It’s a blessing,” Wilson said. “You have people out here — you know, some people don’t care about you being like this.”
At the homeless triage, Wilson received new clothes, a sleeping bag and blanket, and a free meal.
“I’m by myself,” he said, tears welling in his eyes. “I just want things to get better for me in my life.”
The 41-year-old has been homeless for a couple years after divorcing his ex-wife, who gained custody of their children.
Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joann Courtland founded Operation Stand Down Central Texas with her mother in 2014.
A disabled veteran herself, and former Army warrant officer pilot, Courtland has said in the past the idea for starting the nonprofit in the local area came after volunteering for a large Operation Stand Down event while she and her husband were stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., in 2009.
Courtland said Saturday’s triage had gone really well.
“All of our volunteers have been really eager and accommodating, too,” she said. “As soon as we opened the doors, we were slammed. The line went out onto the sidewalk and past the other door. So we’ve had a lot of people come in, but they have been really happy to get all the services.”
More than 30 vendors provides social and health services for those who needed it.
Having interacted with countless homeless people during his time with the Killeen Police Department, Kyle Moore said events like Saturday’s triage make an impact.
“You bring a centralized location where individuals can come in and get information, not only from the (KPD) Homeless Outreach Team, but Friends in Crisis, from Operation Stand Down, from veteran services,” Moore said. “All the different resources that are available to them, they kind of bring it to a centralized location where they’re in your base.”
Moore will soon be promoted to sergeant and will become a supervisor in the patrol division of the department. Moore’s successor as the homeless outreach coordinator will be Evan Crouse.
All in all, more than 100 homeless individuals attended the annual event, and dates for next year are already locked in.
The spring homeless triage will be March 4, 2023, and the next fall triage will be Sept. 9, 2023, Courtland explained.
