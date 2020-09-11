Shopping carts full of blankets, bags and other gear were lined up near the intersection of Interstate 14 and Trimmier Road Friday after homeless people living under the nearby overpass said they were told by police to move out from under the overpass.
Some of the homeless people said they were not sure where to go next.
The Herald sent questions to the Killeen Police Department for this article, which were not returned by late Friday.
