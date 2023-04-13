San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut Jr. said during the Central Texas Community Health Summit on Thursday that homelessness in America has become a cataclysm.
“I’ve been asked to talk about homelessness on more of a national level rather than a local level,” he said. “We are at a crisis level and what we’ve been doing the last 20 years has not worked to reduce homelessness. People don’t like to hear that, but that’s the reality.”
Marbut’s company, Marbut Consulting, drafted a homelessness and mental-health strategic plan adopted by Killeen City Council council members in February following the approval of an interlocal agreement between the city and Temple.
That agreement allows Marbut to help both cities create Arbor of Hope — the central component to “Operation: RISE,” the plan that calls for Killeen, Temple and Bell County to provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness.
“Homelessness is not monolithic,” Marbut said. “A lot of people talk past each other on data. But if you don’t know your problem, there’s not a chance in the world to fix it. I guarantee it.”
For months, Marbut has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities.
‘Start making some changes’
“We are in a crisis ... and it’s time for us to start making some changes,” he said. “(At the) government level, this is very expensive. Most of the time, you see it (with) the police, criminal justice, courts, the jails. We have to understand what’s going on. If you want to see the future of Texas on homelessness, go to San Francisco and spend a day in San Francisco. Spend a day in Portland. Spend a day in Seattle. Spend a day in L.A.”
Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
“If we don’t start realizing this is a substance-abuse disorder with untreated mental illness, we’re never going to fix it,” Marbut said. “So homelessness ... has become the No. 1 or No. 2 issue in the top 50 cities in the United States now at the local level.”
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center will be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
‘Not complicated’
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and statistical data on homelessness in Killeen.
“Homelessness is not complicated,” he said. “I think it’s very complex, but I don’t think it’s complicated.”
In December, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report that shows 582,462 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2022.
“COVID-19 and its economic impacts could have led to significant increases in homelessness; however investments, partnerships and government agency outreach resulted in only a 0.3% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness from 2020 to 2022,” according to the report. “The Biden-Harris Administration intends to not only stop but reverse the post-2016 trend of rising homelessness and reduce it 25% by 2025, as stated in ‘All In, The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness,’ which was released (on Dec. 19) by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.”
The number of people experiencing homelessness in shelters declined 1.6% compared to 2020, “while homelessness among people in unsheltered settings increased by 3.4%,” HUD reported.
“The rate of overall homelessness (was) due in large part to a robust federal response that prevented evictions through Emergency Rental Assistance distributed to more than three million households, expanded resources for vulnerable families through the Child Tax Credit and provided other financial transfers through stimulus.”
At the same time, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness decreased 11%.
Between 2020 and 2022, the number of families with children experiencing homelessness declined by 6% between 2020 and 2022,” according to HUD. “The number of people under the age of 25 who experienced homelessness on their own as ‘unaccompanied youth’ also declined by 12%.”
The 2022 report provides comparisons to 2020 data because many communities were “considerably impacted” by COVID-19 during the 2021 point-in-time count and did not conduct unsheltered PIT counts, HUD reported.
About 85 people attended the summit that featured Marbut as keynote speaker and other stakeholders who participated in panel discussions about mental and behavioral-health and how it contributes to homelessness.
