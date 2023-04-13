Robert Marbut

San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut Jr. talks about street-level homelessness on Thursday at the Central Texas Community Health Summit at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut Jr. said during the Central Texas Community Health Summit on Thursday that homelessness in America has become a cataclysm.

“I’ve been asked to talk about homelessness on more of a national level rather than a local level,” he said. “We are at a crisis level and what we’ve been doing the last 20 years has not worked to reduce homelessness. People don’t like to hear that, but that’s the reality.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.