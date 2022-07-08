The homeless population in the city remains about 250, even after Killeen’s only shelter has found housing for some of them since the pandemic began two years ago.
“We did the point-in-time count May 23-June 4,” said Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team. “Volunteers came out and basically counted for two weeks, and we ended with a homeless block party on (July 4). We had free food, clothing giveaways and things of that nature. It went well.”
Other organizations, including churches, provided “blessing bags” to people experiencing homelessness. Moore said several of them donate to the Homeless Outreach Team.
“They provide Walmart gift cards for a certain amount of money, and I have access to those. Churches are limited, but they can provide services like that.”
And for his part, Moore keeps supplies in his patrol unit for the homeless population.
“At least now, I carry a cooler with water and juice,” he said. “It’s really about education. I don’t want homelessness to be comfortable, if that makes sense. I don’t want to make it more comfortable for you to just be more homeless, especially with resources available to help you off the streets.”
At Friends in Crisis, Vice President Larry Moehnke said, the 78-bed shelter in downtown Killeen is averaging about 65 people a night.
“Before the pandemic, the average was 76. We’ve been able to hold that down during the pandemic because we have put a lot into housing. Between the domestic-violence shelter and the homeless shelter, we have placed 1,632 people from over 700 households.”
Killeen City Council members are considering amending the city’s code of ordinances to allow “emergency shelters, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing for persons experiencing homelessness” as permitted uses in the multifamily apartment residential district.
“We’ve had a steady increase of people coming here and, unfortunately, a significant number of them are veterans,” Moehnke said. “We are accommodating them and doing what we can to get them into housing and a job so they can begin a new life or transition into a better life.”
For some, Moehnke said, they’ve lost employment income and couldn’t pay rent.
“And if you get another job, you can’t do the deposit plus the rent a lot of times. The person ends up at the shelter. Our case managers make contact with them at least once a month, and we document where they are, make sure they’re doing OK and see whether they need any other support.”
Those who stay at Friends in Crisis may check in at 3 p.m. but must leave by 7 a.m. the following morning.
“But during extreme cold or extreme heat, we allow them to stay here,” Moehnke said. “Basically, it’s for people who are spending the night.”
Meanwhile, the city of Killeen does not maintain cooling centers for vulnerable residents, such as the elderly, homeless and those without adequate air conditioning.
“We’ve had communication with faith-based groups and nonprofits, trying to work out some logistics, including maybe trying to host a cooling station. Just how do you make that work? The city, to my knowledge, has never done anything like that. We just don’t have the manpower to do that,” Moore said.
Janell Ford, Killeen’s executive director of communication, in a news release, encouraged people to visit public spaces to cool off, “such as libraries, recreation centers, senior centers or City Hall. Other large shopping centers may also be accessed during business hours, such as the Killeen Mall or grocery stores. Please note that patrons must adhere to all rules outlined at each, individual facility in order to remain at those businesses.”
For other tips on staying cool during times of extreme heat, visit ready.gov.
