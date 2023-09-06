HARKER HEIGHTS — Science class at Educational Outfitters was back in session Wednesday as homeschoolers flocked to the educational resource store to listen and learn from retired teacher Jane Doxsey.
In partnership with friends and business owners Jaime Williams, Melissa Walcik and mom Eileen Walcik, Doxsey created a plan to hold short, hands-on science classes for kids
Wednesday’s program was all about the scientific properties of water. Doxsey discussed evaporation, precipitation, condensation and accumulation.
Doxsey’s classes always include a hands-on learning experience and usually elicit a laugh or two. The kids maintain a science notebook which records information about the lessons and includes many handouts and resources that will help learning to continue once the child is back home.
Doxsey released a schedule of future classes which will stretch through March 2024.
The next session is called “Sun’s Effect on Earth” and is scheduled for Sept. 20 and 21. The class from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on those dates is for students ages 5 to 7 while older kids, ages 8 to 12, are scheduled for 11 to 11:45 a.m. both days.
In October, Doxsey plans to help kids discover the “Phases of the Moon” Oct. 4-5 and “Constellations” Oct. 18-19. November classes will include “Stomp Rockets” on Nov. 1-2 and “STEM/STEAM: Space Cadets” Nov. 15-16.
More is planned for December through March when Doxsey plans to lead kids through what happens during an eclipse, just in time for the actual solar eclipse due to happen on April 8, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.