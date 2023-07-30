The National Mounted Warfare Foundation will partner with the City of Killeen Downtown Revitalization Office again this year to display up to 60 banners honoring Veteran Hometown Heroes in the historic downtown area in November 2023.
To qualify as a Hometown Hero, a veteran must either be a Killeen native who served honorably in the U.S. armed forces, but not necessarily on Fort Cavazos (Hood); a veteran who lives in the Killeen area who served honorably on Fort Cavazos (Hood); or a deceased veteran who lived in the Killeen area and/or who served honorably on Fort Cavazos (Hood). Veterans from any branch of service are welcome.
