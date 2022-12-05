Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 11100 block of 38th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dan Drive and Westcliff Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Displaying license plate from another vehicle was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the area of East D Avenue and North Gray Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lansberry Court.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the area of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Failure to stop and render aid, attended vehicle was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Eighth Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Twin Creek Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Mustang Drive.
A homicide was reported at 9:58 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Bryce Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Janis Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:03 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue.
Theft of service was reported at 5:33 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A forgery of a financial instrument, welfare check was reported at 11:09 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Disorderly conduct, language was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for driving with an invalid license, previous convictions, agency assist was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for multiple warrants, no driver’s license, running a stop sign was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:01 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alfred Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alfred Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Safekeeping was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transport was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
An unattended death was reported at 6:37 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Fushia Road.
Found property was reported at 9:34 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
An accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Dewald Street.
An unattended Death was reported at 12:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Joseph Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:17 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:17 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest warrant for forgery of a government document/money was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
Credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Dove Lane.
An assault, family violence was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Wigeon Way.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
Stalking was reported at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
An accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Harley Drive. A narcotics investigation was conducted at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Bob White.
An arrest for possession of a dangerous drug, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Injury to a child was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cottonwood Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 9:35 a.m. Sunday on Skyline Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
An accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of tobacco, no driver’s license was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market Road 580.
