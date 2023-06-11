Cantabrian shooting

Police responded to a shooting incident at a house on Cantabrian Drive in Killeen Thursday. A female was shot around noon, and a suspect has been identified, police said. Police have not announced if anyone was arrested.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

As a new chief takes over at the Killeen Police Department, records show he comes into the office as Killeen’s homicide rate is significantly lower than in 2023.

KPD Chief Pedro Lopez Jr, who was sworn in on Monday, now also oversees a KPD transparency webpage that has not been updated in months.

KPD

Killeen Police Department's transparency webpage has not been updated with the city's crime statistics for months.

