The surprises began when they arrived at the airport in Austin on April 1. Hundreds of people were waving signs, cheering, thanking them for their service.
A parade led them to the airplane, American flags proudly waving in front and a bagpiper playing as the World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans began their Honor Flight, a free trip to the nation’s capital to give the veterans a chance to see the memorials honoring their service to the nation.
For three Vietnam veterans from Killeen, it became so much more than a trip to Washington, D.C. It was closure. The welcome home they had never received.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Gordon, retired Maj. Ray Arrington and retired Maj. Jasper “Gene” Hunter each said the trip made them feel as if they were finally truly home from Vietnam.
“There are not enough words to describe it, but given a few of them, phenomenal, fantastic, grateful, astounding, beautiful, it’s just all amazing,” Hunter said. “The big thing was that we didn’t get welcomed home from Vietnam, and everywhere we went people were yelling and clapping and hollering ‘welcome home, welcome home.’ That’s what got to my heart more than anything.”
The welcome when they arrived in the nation’s capital was just as vigorous, Gordon said. People lined the walls at the airport to welcome them, thanking them for their service as young children run up to shake their hands.
“It was probably one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever had, and that includes people that I love very well passing away,” Gordon said. “But it started when we were walking to the airplane and it kept going when we walked off the airplane in Austin. It was a never-ending event.”
Arrington said that the day-long trip was nothing beyond fantastic.
“I wish that all Vietnam veterans would be able, if they are able, to go on a trip like that to Washington, D.C., and get greeted by the crowds in Austin, Washington, D.C.,” he said. “And even the return flight to Austin, because it was so overwhelming walking down the corridors in the Austin airport, and the Washington airport, and seeing all the people clapping for us and crying for us. And we were crying.”
For the entire Honor Flight, a civilian volunteer was assigned to each veteran to assist them with everything for getting up and down to getting them food and drinks, Arrington said.
“They told us to leave our wallets at home, because you won’t need it,” he said. “Our guardians would not let us out of their sights — I almost had a rope attached around my waist. If I got more than eight feet away, she’d be like, ‘where’s my vet, where is he?’ But it was just a wonderful trip, one none of us will ever forget.”
The three, all of whom are elders at Central Christian Church in Killeen, each did two tours of duty. Gordon and Hunter both as infantry officers and Arrington as a pilot.
“When we got to Washington, of course we went to the Vietnam Memorial and I went across 58,290 names,” Arrington said. “It was a good day, because my name was not on there. I have friends on the Wall, but my name was not on there.”
Although Hunter had been to the Wall before, the visit on the Honor Flight hit a little differently.
“This time, the one thing that hit me is that I had an old friend who worked for me in Panama prior to both of us going back to Vietnam for our second tour,” he said. “His name was there, and he had had a beautiful young wife and two little girls who were 3 and 6 years old, and I remember them very clearly, how wonderful they were, and to think that their father died during the war … that kind of got to me.”
The surprises on the trip continued for the veterans on the flight back to Austin. About an hour out, each of the veterans on the flight received “Mail Call.”
“Mail call was wonderful, a surprise. I didn’t know I had that many friends,” Arrington said. “I had church friends, neighborhood friends, relatives. They surprised us with a manila envelope full of thanks to the veteran and letters.”
Gordon said he cried for nearly an hour.
“I had quite a few. My son is retired from the military, and my three granddaughters, my wife, my daughter-in-law and my daughter, all wrote them. It just tore me up,” he said.
“These two were crying a lot before, but I was tough, I held it in check,” Hunter joked about his two friends. “I almost lost it at the Wall, but I didn’t. But when they did that Mail Call there on the airplane, it just poured out.”
Although their return to Austin was late at night, the veterans were still greeted by hundreds of people welcoming them home, they said.
“The main thing about the trip, and that I was glad of, people finally realized what we did,” Gordon said. “It was an unpopular war to say the least, but people finally realized that those 58,000 didn’t give their lives in vain.”
The entire Honor Flight was sponsored and paid for by Nyle Maxwell, an Austin auto dealer who is also has a dealership in Killeen, and his family. This was the seventh Honor Flight Maxwell has sponsored, Arrington said.
Honor Flights are available for any veteran who served prior to 1975. Honor Flights Austin, which serves the Central Texas area, has three more flights coming up through June. To apply for one of the flights or to donate to fund future flights, go to honorflightaustin.org.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
