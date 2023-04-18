City officials, military guests and family members gathered Tuesday at Killeen Fort-Hood Regional Airport to recognize April 18 as Bob Gray Day.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King presented an official proclamation to a descendant of Gray in honor of the annual occasion and Fort Hood garrison commander, Col. Chad Foster, delivered remarks, city officials said.
“Captain Robert ‘Bob’ Gray was a native of Killeen who was chosen by Lt. Col. Jimmie Doolittle to fly in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo at the start of World War II on April 18, 1942. Gray’s legacy continues to be honored with Gray Street in downtown Killeen, the Robert Gray Army Airfield on Fort Hood, and a historic display and bronze statue at the Killeen-Fort Hood regional Airport,” according to the city.
Gray was killed on Oct. 18, 1942, when his aircraft crashed into the Himalaya mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.