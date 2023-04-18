Bob Gray 1.jpg

Mark Philliber. a nephew of Bob Gray, accepts a proclamation from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King on Monday recognizing April 18 as Bob Gray Day.

 Courtesy Photo | City of Killeen

City officials, military guests and family members gathered Tuesday at Killeen Fort-Hood Regional Airport to recognize April 18 as Bob Gray Day.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King presented an official proclamation to a descendant of Gray in honor of the annual occasion and Fort Hood garrison commander, Col. Chad Foster, delivered remarks, city officials said.

Bob Gray 2.jpg

Captain Robert ‘Bob’ Gray was a native of Killeen who was chosen by Lt. Col. Jimmie Doolittle to fly in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo during World War II on April 18, 1942. 
