On the day before the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, local first responders were given a token of appreciation for their service.
The Settlement Restaurant and Big Hoss Bar-B-Que delivered meals throughout the day Thursday to firefighters and police officers in Killeen and Harker Heights, making numerous stops throughout the day. Sheryl Brown and Samantha West of Big Hoss were joined by Belinda Johnson of Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
Firefighters were treated to a meal of pork chops, chicken, macaroni and cheese and green beans. It was open to all firefighters who happened to be on duty on the department’s C shift. At around 4 p.m. a number of Killeen Fire Department firefighters made the trip to KFD Station No. 2 to grab a meal.
“We appreciate these guys,” Johnson said, describing the event as “a small token.”
The event has gone on for at least the last several years, but due to scheduling conflicts was done this year on Sept. 10.
At Station No. 2, acting Battalion Chief Cameron Cooper said that he was in ninth grade German class when he first heard about the 9/11 attacks, and that it struck more as a younger individual than as a professional firefighter.
“For me personally, it doesn’t feel that deserved because I did not make that sacrifice,” Cooper said, in reference to the 343 New York City firefighters, as well as police officers and others, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. “It should be about them.”
