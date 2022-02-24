Beginning Tuesday, the Hill Country Transit District will introduce a new public bus route in Killeen.
The “flex route” known as the “Silver Line” or Route 550 will operate from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the district, which operates the HOP public bus system in Killeen and other area cities.
The new Silver Line will run a core route between the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center on East Venterans Memorial Boulevard, south to Walmart on Lowes Boulevard and continuing to Lions Club Park on Stan Schlueter Loop. Busses will then go back to Walmart before starting the cycle again at the community center.
This route is essentially an on-demand service with pre-determined stops, and anyone can board at these locations without a reservation, according to a news release from the district.
But, between those stops, the new flex route can also be deviated to pick up passengers at any site that is within one-half mile of the route which runs in central Killeen, north and south of Interstate 14. The Silver Line will operate on a curb-to-curb basis and at the three stops listed. Additionally, the new line will pick up passengers that qualify under Americans with Disabilities Act regulations from any place within three-quarters of a mile from the fixed route to any destination that is also within three-quarters of a mile from a fixed route, according to the release.
Passengers may schedule a pick-up time between 24 and 48 hours in advance and as long as there is space available. Reservations will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers cannot wait at route deviations. Trips can be scheduled by calling 254-933-3700 ext. 5009.
Bus tickets cost $1, with lower prices available for those on Medicare, children and seniors.
More information on the HOP’s schedule and service can be found at www.takethehop.com and on the bus system’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/takethehop.
