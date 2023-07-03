Local residents are invited to attend a prayer for the unborn Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hope Pregnancy Center (HPC) in Killeen, next door to the former abortion clinic.
HPC is located in Southpointe Center directly south of the Copper Mountain post office on WS Young Drive in suite 301-C.
