Tragedy took a Killeen family’s home away, but community partners brought it back together. When Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity board member David Williams III handed over the key to Maria Briones, it symbolized hope being restored in more ways than one.
Habitat for Humanity partnered with the community to rebuild the home of Maria and Edwin Briones at 315 Currie Ave. in Killeen after it was consumed by a fire on June 15, 2020. The fire ultimately took the life of one of their daughters, 12-year-old Adeline Hope Briones, who died three days later at a children’s hospital in Austin.
Throughout the rebuild process, however, the focus was not on the tragedy but about the future, according to Kristin Smith, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
“This year, our vision for Habitat is planting the seed,” Smith said during the new home’s dedication ceremony on Saturday. “And today, we are planting the seed for this family to make sure that they know that all of us in the community came together for them.”
Built in the same location as the previous one, the home was built thanks to donations from local partners like Lowe’s.
“Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity builds these homes for the people of our community because home is where the heart is, home is where the family starts and home is the basis of our community,” Williams said. “To be able to provide a safe and warm house on such a cold day to such an amazing privilege of our organization and all of the partners that help us.”
Adeline’s older sister, Alexa Briones, said she is grateful for Habitat for Humanity restoring her parents’ house.
“It’s crazy to think that it wasn’t like this before and now my parents have somewhere to live, and I’m so excited for them,” Alexa said. “At the same time, it’s so sad because we miss my sister. But like everyone was saying, the theme of the day is hope, so no one is forgetting about Hope and it gives my family more room to heal, to have their own place and to move forward.”
The couple’s son, Aris, will also be living in the home.
The property on Currie Avenue has been with the Briones family for two generations, so there are a lot of memories in the original structure. For Alexa, the new structure means new memories.
“It’s wonderful that it’s fixed up now and redone because now, I have a child and they get to have similar memories here with my parents and it’s somewhere for all of us to meet and make new memories,” she said.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity has served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.
