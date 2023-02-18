Tragedy took a Killeen family’s home away, but community partners brought it back together. When Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity board member David Williams III handed over the key to Maria Briones, it symbolized hope being restored in more ways than one.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with the community to rebuild the home of Maria and Edwin Briones at 315 Currie Ave. in Killeen after it was consumed by a fire on June 15, 2020. The fire ultimately took the life of one of their daughters, 12-year-old Adeline Hope Briones, who died three days later at a children’s hospital in Austin.

