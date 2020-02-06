Reduction of bail bonds and lowering incarceration numbers were among the topics discussed Thursday at a political forum at the Killeen Community Center.
Candidates for the Texas House of Representatives, Bell County Precinct 4 Constable, Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1 and other contested races discussed several issues with the public and why they should be elected in the March 3 primary election.
The forum, which attracted more than 80 people, was hosted by The League of United Latin American Citizens-Herencia Council No. 4297 and the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club.
The topic of bail bonds was only discussed among Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace candidates.
The question asked was, “With the current situation in New York City regarding their bail reform laws and their courts revolving door; why would you consider reducing bail for criminal acts?”
Gregory Johnson - Democrat: “The things that I would consider is the defendant’s willing to pay, flight risk, the defendant’s risk to public safety ... the primary consideration as justice of the peace with the bond is the public safety.”
Michael Keefe - Republican: “The justice of the peace doesn’t have that authorization. Justice of the peace courts is the initial magistrate that goes to local jails, sets the arraignment and sets the bond. Bail is a very important question, it comes up all the time. Our ... Constitution prohibits unreasonable bail. Bail is not punishment. It’s to ensure the defendant show up to his trial.”
Hal Butchart-Republican: “Bail is a very good question because it leads to incarceration of those who don’t have the ability to pay and that’s why it’s so important. It’s important for the judge to consider and listen to the person; what he has to say. The whole idea is not to punish the person.”
Incarceration reduction was discussed solely among the candidates for Judge of the 426th District Court.
The question: “How do you plan on lowering the incarceration numbers for misdemeanors?”
Steve Duskie - Republican: “It’s a difficult question. You can’t as a judge just go in on lowering incarceration.We are not going to see a reduction of incarceration unless we see a reduction of crime.”
Wade Faulkner - Republican: “There are pre-trial diversionary programs ... I’d like to see that expand to felony criminal cases. We’ve got a lot of nonviolent felony cases that are either being handled through probation and in some cases incarceration.”
Jeff Parker - Republican: “District judges don’t hear misdemeanor cases ... we do hear felony cases. Reducing in these incarcerations are important because it cost $69 a day to $79 a day to house somebody in our local jail and it cost $50 to $55 a day to put somebody in prison.”
The constable candidates were asked if elected what are there plans to improve the community:
Calvin Brow - Democrat: “I would reduce crime with community involvement, community relationships by creating partnerships.”
Michael Copeland -Republican: “I would enhance our working relationships with our local law enforcement agencies.”
Martha Dominguez - Democrat: “I would like to change community outreach programs ... our youth are our main focus.”
AJ Torres - Republican: “I have already created a community outreach with the constable’s office.”
Sixteen candidates were in attendance on Thursday:
Calvin Brow, Democratic candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Hal Butchart, Republican candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Michael Keefe, Republican candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Brad Buckley, Republican candidate for State Representative, District 54
Michael Copeland, Republican candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Martha Dominguez, Democrat candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Steve Duskie, Republican candidate for District Judge of the 426th District Court
Wade Faulkner, Republican candidate for District Judge of the 426th District Court
Fred Harris, Democratic candidate for Bell County Sheriff
Gregory Johnson, Democratic candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Michael Keefe, Republican candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Shay Luedeke, Republican running unopposed for Bell County Tax Assessor
Julie Oliver, Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative, District 25
Jeff Parker, Republican candidate for District Judge of the 426th District Court
AJ Torres, Republican candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Clayton Tucker, Democratic candidate for State Senator, District 24
Two candidates who had a representative make a statement on their behalf were Democrat Christine Eady Mann, and Republican Eddy Lange, who is seeking a third term as Bell County sheriff.
According to their representatives, Lange is out due to having the flu; Eady Mann was in Washington, D.C., for a protest.
Early voting begins Feb. 18 and continues through Feb. 28 for the March 3 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.