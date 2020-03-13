A national tour of Horror Maze will make a stop in Killeen. The haunted maze will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Phileo, an event center at 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
“Face your fears in a haunted maze that leads to scary phobia scenes,” a statement on the Facebook event said.
Advance tickets can be purchased for $12 on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3aSnJuP.
