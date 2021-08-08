Keep in mind to stay hydrated and cool as we approach a rather hot and dry week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be in the mid 90’s all week, with lows in the mid 70’s during the evening.
“It will be pretty typical August weather, basically for the next week or so,” NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Sunday. “ We’re not looking at much in the way of precipitation. It should be East of the area, about a 10 percent chance.”
That trend should continue throughout the week until we hit Saturday. That’s when Hernandez said we’ll see our next chance of rain, about 20 percent.
DROUGHT
As for your drought conditions, the area is still benefiting greatly from the surplus of rain its gotten so far this year.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow lake is .58 feet about its normal elevation of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is .15 feet about its normal elevation of 594 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.