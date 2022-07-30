No noticeable relief from the heat appears to be in sight, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Temperatures look to continue to persist above 100 degrees for much of the week, with a high of 99 being forecast for Monday.
Along with the high temperatures, it is expected to continue to be dry, with no precipitation in the forecast.
This year’s precipitation is well below normal, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Skylark Field in Killeen has reported a total of 5.74 inches of precipitation through Friday evening, well below the normal precipitation of 20.59 inches up to this point, according to NOAA.
The average annual rainfall for Killeen is 32.83 inches, according to usclimate.com.
Due to high temperatures, low humidity, low precipitation and higher winds, area firefighters have battled several large wildfires this summer, with the most recent, the Dog Ridge Fire, devastating more than 230 acres near FM 1670 and Interstate 14, several miles north of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. As of Friday evening, the fire was 75% contained, according to FME News Service.
To put the hot and dry conditions this summer into perspective across the state, the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is in the midst of a 56-day dry streak with no measurable precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The metroplex’s longest streak of dry days is 84 from July 1 through Sept. 22, 2000.
Waco is also in the midst of 28-day streak of max temperatures above 100 degrees. The longest such streak for Waco is 44 days from June 30 through Aug. 12, 2011. Following that streak breaking, Waco recorded an additional 22 such days from Aug. 14 through Sept. 4, 2011, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought conditions continue to persist. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map of Central Texas shows large portions of deep red color. With the exception of a small portion of Bell County east of Interstate 35, the entire Central Texas area is under either extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
As such, lake levels have continued to worsen.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 80.7% of its normal capacity, down a full percentage point from a week ago and down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also nearly 7.5 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 80.6% full — 1.2% lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also nearly 7.5 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.