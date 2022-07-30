WEATHER Graphic

No noticeable relief from the heat appears to be in sight, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Temperatures look to continue to persist above 100 degrees for much of the week, with a high of 99 being forecast for Monday.

Along with the high temperatures, it is expected to continue to be dry, with no precipitation in the forecast.

