Hot and dry conditions are likely to continue for this week. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, temperatures could creep back into the low 100s. For much of the week, temperatures should stay in the upper 90s.
Along with the high temperatures, it is expected to continue to be dry, with no precipitation in the forecast until Thursday.
This year’s precipitation is well below normal, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The average annual rainfall for Killeen is 32.83 inches, according to usclimate.com.
To date, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has recorded 6.2 inches in 2022, according to forecast.weather.gov.
Drought conditions continue to persist. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map of Central Texas shows large portions of deep red color.
As such, lake levels have continued to worsen.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 78.8% of its normal capacity, down nearly a full percentage point from a week ago and down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also more than 8 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 78.5% full — also nearly a full percentage point lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also more than 8 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
