Hot and dry conditions are likely to continue for this week. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, temperatures could creep back into the low 100s. For much of the week, temperatures should stay in the upper 90s.

Along with the high temperatures, it is expected to continue to be dry, with no precipitation in the forecast until Thursday.

