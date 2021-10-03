October, usually the wettest month of the year, is set to be hot and dry, said a concerned Sarah Barnes Sunday.
Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, explained Sunday that temperatures for the area will be higher than normal.
“The first half of October is going to be pretty dry, which is a bit concerning,” Barnes said, adding that the Killeen area has nearly a zero percent chance of rain over the next seven days.
Barnes did add that Killeen’s recent 0.84 inches of rain it received Tuesday has helped to offset regional drought. Unsurprisingly, the city’s wettest day was the also Tuesday the 28th, which saw Killeen swept up in a deluge that knocked out power for at least 15,000 Oncor customers.
Barnes also explained that Killeen’s rainfall, which was just a few days away from minor drought conditions before Tuesday’s rainfall, was lower than normal. Killeen averages approximately 2.61 inches of rain for the month of September, but this year’s rainfall yielded just 1.3 inches.
Similarly, September’s hottest days were Sept. 5th and 20th, which both reached 101 degrees. Killeen’s coolest days were the 14th and 22nd, which had highs of 83, and its coolest night was the 23rd, which dropped as low as 52 degrees.
However, temperatures for September have been higher than average, a trend that Barnes warns will continue into the first half of October. According to Barnes, October’s temperatures could be as high as 10 degrees above average, placing daily highs in the mid to low 80s.
This week, temperatures are expected to remain remarkably stable, with monthly highs of 87 degrees for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lows will continue to cool off the region with 60 degree nights. Killeen is expected to reach 90 degrees again by Thursday however, and according to Barnes, there will be next to no cloud cover for the region.
“Things are going to start heating back up, but your saving grace may be that humidity should stay relatively low in the area,” Barnes said.
All told, there is still hope for Killeen’s fall. The jury is still out on the second half of October, and Central Texas is famous for not being able to make up its mind. Cool days may yet be still to come.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
