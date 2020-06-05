Summer-like conditions are in the forecast in the Killeen area. Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 93.
Heat index values could be as high as 97. Tonight will be clear skies with a low around 72, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will be a high near 95 with little wind and a low around 74. The weekend will end with a slight increase in temps with a high near 97. The weather service forecast for Sunday night is for mostly clear skies with a low around 73.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a low around 75.
Tuesday will be a scorcher with a high near 104 and a low around 74, according to the weather service.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 98.
As temperatures get warmer, residents should take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.
To prevent heat-related illnesses, follow these tips from the National Weather Service when it’s hot outside:
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Limit time outdoors
- Take breaks if you’re working outside
- Limit vigorous activity, like exercising, to cooler times of the day
