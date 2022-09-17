Expect a hot, lazy week in the Killeen area.
This week, and for the rest of September, Killeen residents can expect higher than average temperatures and lower than normal precipitation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Madi Gorden. Gorden explained that the reason for the area’s high temperatures is a “very strong” upper level ridging pattern. Ridging patterns are areas of high pressure that shut out incoming air; because Killeen is in a high pressure area, it is harder for cooler air to get in.
At 94 to 98 degrees, the projected highs for this week are about 10 degrees above normal, Gorden said. In addition, winds are expected to remain below 10 miles per hour all week, according to the National Weather Service weekly forecast.
Highs and lows
The highs and lows for this week are as follows:
Residents can expect a high of 94 degrees on Sunday, a high of 95 on Monday, and a high of 97 degrees Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be one degree hotter, at 98 degrees. Nightly temperatures will be relatively cool, with Sunday’s projected low to be 71 degrees, Monday and Tuesday’s low to be 72, and Wednesday and Thursday’s low to be 70 degrees.
Drought monitor
Bell County remains in a state of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor’s latest update on Thursday.
Northwest Bell County is in a state of exceptional and extreme drought, while central, south and southwest Bell County remains in a state of severe drought, despite significant rainfall over the past two months. Half of Coryell County is currently in a state of exceptional drought, and the northern half of Coryell County is in a state of extreme drought.
Both counties’ positions on this matter are unlikely to change any time soon, as Gorden said that the National Weather Service does not project any major systems to move through the area this week.
