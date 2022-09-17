WEATHER Graphic

Expect a hot, lazy week in the Killeen area.

This week, and for the rest of September, Killeen residents can expect higher than average temperatures and lower than normal precipitation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Madi Gorden. Gorden explained that the reason for the area’s high temperatures is a “very strong” upper level ridging pattern. Ridging patterns are areas of high pressure that shut out incoming air; because Killeen is in a high pressure area, it is harder for cooler air to get in.

