About 20 Killeen ISD employees who work at the school district’s newly expanded Sheridan Transportation Building on the south end of Trimmier Road have had to deal with hot temperatures inside as problems with the air-conditioning system continue.
According to KISD spokeswoman Taina Northington Tuesday, after employees were moved into the building, one AC unit went down that affected multiple offices. Temporary air-conditioning units were then brought in to address the situation. A few days later, two more units went down and additional temporary units were brought in, Northington said.
“Since this time, one unit has been repaired and we’re told a part is on order that is expected to be received this week for another unit,” Northington said. “We’re bringing the manufacturer out to look at the third unit that is down because the HVAC contractor cannot identify the problem there.”
According to Northington, during the first week staff were in the new building, the transportation director reached out to the Facilities Department because he said that some spaces were very warm.
“The Facilities Department then took the initiative to ensure temporary units were installed to help address the warmth in the building,” according to Northington.
The Sheridan Building expansion project had a $24.5 million price tag when it was approved in July 2021 because the former Main Transportation Facility, at 2301 Atkinson Ave., was at capacity, according to the district. The project came in under budget and earlier than scheduled.
In addition to the office staff in the building, all bus drivers assigned to the Sheridan facility utilize it before and after their routes, according to Northington.
