A-C.jpg

Employees at Killeen Independent School District's Garland Sheridan Transportation Facility , 9132 Trimmier Road, say it's uncomfortably hot during their workday.

 File photo

About 20 Killeen ISD employees who work at the school district’s newly expanded Sheridan Transportation Building on the south end of Trimmier Road have had to deal with hot temperatures inside as problems with the air-conditioning system continue.

According to KISD spokeswoman Taina Northington Tuesday, after employees were moved into the building, one AC unit went down that affected multiple offices. Temporary air-conditioning units were then brought in to address the situation. A few days later, two more units went down and additional temporary units were brought in, Northington said.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.