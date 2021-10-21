FORT HOOD — Known as the Automated Pizza Kitchen, a hot pizza vending machine run by Basil Street Pizza was revealed inside Fort Hood’s Clear Creek Post Exchange on Thursday just in time for lunch.
This is the third machine to be placed in Texas; the others are located in Houston and on the University of Texas campus in Austin, officials said. Prices vary from $6.95 to $14.95 depending on location.
“Nowadays people are looking for things to be more convenient, higher quality, easier to get, etc. So the idea is to give people access to hot, delicious pizza they can get at any time or anywhere,” said Basil Street CEO Deglin Kenealy, who attended the reveal.
In each machine, there are 15 pizza options total, including “pizzas of the month.” Currently the Fort Hood machine only has pepperoni, four cheese and supreme pizzas available. All pizzas are thin crust and made “brick oven” style inside the machines.
“We make the pizzas fresh at a separate location then flash freeze them. Then they are sent to each location and stored in a freezer until we use them to stock the machines,” Basil Street’s Brand Ambassador Angela Grosse said.
“When you order a pizza, the machine takes a pizza from the machine’s freezer and puts it on the conveyer belt that transports it into an elevator that will bring it up to the oven. The pizza is removed from its box and heated up in the oven depending on the type of pizza before being put back in the box. This whole process takes three minutes,” she said.
Pizza cutters are available on the side of the machine.
For more information, go to https://basilstreetpizza.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.