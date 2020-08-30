Killeen-area residents could see temperatures above 100 in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 102 and heat index values as high as 105. Sunday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 77 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday’s forecast will have sunny skies with a high near 100 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will have partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 79 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 100, Low around 76.
Wednesday: High near 91, Low around 71.
Thursday: High near 93, Low around 73.
The forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain Wednesday night.
