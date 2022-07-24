No, it’s not the number to an introductory meteorology class, it is the forecast temperature for Killeen every day this week, according to the National Weather Service: 101 degrees. Hot weather that has had Central Texas in its clutches for several consecutive weeks looks to continue this week.
Along with the high temperatures, the National Weather Service is predicting low humidity, which is causing it to issue an elevated fire danger as a hazardous weather outlook for most of the Fort Worth office’s coverage area.
Aiding the fire danger are dry vegetation and steady winds around 20 mph, according to the outlook and the forecast.
According to the National Weather Service, for the next few days, heat index values are expected to be “several degrees warmer.”
Drought conditions continue to persist. A glance at the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map of Central Texas may lead one to believe someone spilled their red ink all over the map. With the exception of a small portion of Bell County east of Interstate 35, the entire Central Texas area is under either extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
As such, lake levels have continued to worsen.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 81.7% of its normal capacity, down a full percent from a week ago and down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also more than 7 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 81.8% full — also a full percentage point lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also nearly 7 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
