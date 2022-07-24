WEATHER Graphic

No, it’s not the number to an introductory meteorology class, it is the forecast temperature for Killeen every day this week, according to the National Weather Service: 101 degrees. Hot weather that has had Central Texas in its clutches for several consecutive weeks looks to continue this week.

Along with the high temperatures, the National Weather Service is predicting low humidity, which is causing it to issue an elevated fire danger as a hazardous weather outlook for most of the Fort Worth office’s coverage area.

