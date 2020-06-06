Temperatures for Killeen could reach around 104 degrees Tuesday, which would break the current high temperature for June 9, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest recorded temperature at Killeen Skylark Field was 97 degrees, which was set in 2019. Historical data at the municipal airport goes back to 1978.
Last year’s temperature may not reflect the true record since the station was missing data, the NWS said.
If the temperature reaches 104 degrees, it would be approximately 15 degrees hotter than normal, according to Steve Fano of the NWS.
Fano said heat index values could reach between 105 to 108 degrees that day.
The scorching heat may not trigger an official heat advisory, however, because it may not meet the criteria.
In order for the NWS to issue an official heat advisory, the actual high temperature has to reach 103 degrees or higher for two consecutive days, or the heat index needs to reach 105 for three consecutive hours on two consecutive days, Fano said.
The high temperature for Monday is currently forecast to reach 99 degrees with heat index values of around 101, and the temperature for Wednesday is forecast to be 96 degrees.
The heat is not normal, but it is not unprecedented, Fano said.
After Tuesday’s heat wave, temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.
There is no rain in the forecast for the week.
High and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Thursday, as of 1:58 p.m. Saturday, are:
- Sunday: High 96, Low 74
- Monday: High 99, Low 77
- Tuesday: High 104, Low 72
- Wednesday: High 96, Low 70
- Thursday: High 96, Low 69
