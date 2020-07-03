Area residents can expect hot temperatures around 102 degrees Saturday to celebrate the nation’s independence, according to the National Weather Service.
Jason Godwin, NWS meteorologist, said people should avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, which he said is usually between 1 and 6 p.m.
“Staying hydrated is real important,” Godwin said.
Godwin said with holidays, there is a tendency to drink soda or alcoholic beverages, but he said people need to continue to drink water or sports drinks.
The Killeen area may see a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm Monday.
“There could be a couple of shots (of rain) ... but it’s pretty low,” Godwin said.
Godwin described the potential storms as typical summertime storms.
“Most people won’t see rain,” he said.
A heat advisory is not expected, as temperatures look to drop back into the mid-90s for the early part of the week.
The projected temperatures, according to the NWS, through Wednesday, are:
- Today: High 99, Low 74
- Independence Day: High 102, Low 76
- Sunday: High 100, Low 75
- Monday: High 96, Low 76
- Tuesday: High 95, Low 75
- Wednesday: High 96, Low 76
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.