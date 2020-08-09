Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to be in the high 90s and low 100s for the week.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 100, heat index values as high as 104 and south winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77 and south winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99 and south winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 78 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 102, Low around 77.
Wednesday: High near 99, Low around 77.
Thursday: High near 100, Low around 76.
