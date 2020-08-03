Killeen-area residents could expect to see temperatures rise in the upper 90s and 100s this week.
“We are getting back to the summer heat,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “We are recovering from cold fronts from further north that came from Oklahoma and Kansas. There wont be any improvement with drought conditions, however.”
The drought conditions for Bell County are still in the moderately dry category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lampasas and Coryell counties are in a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions. Last year at this time, none of the three counties were experiencing any drought-like conditions.
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed on July 27 to extend the burn ban to noon Aug. 10. Bell County Judge David Blackburn implemented the prohibition July 10 and the commissioners extended it on July 13.
Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said in a news release on July 28 that a burn ban was put into effect in the county for at least the next 90 days.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Monday night’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Tuesday night calls for it to be mostly clear, with a low around 77.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 100, Low around 77
Thursday: High near 101, Low around 77
Friday: High near 100, Low around 76
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.