WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents saw light rain measuring 0.08 inches as of late Monday afternoon, and the temperatures slated for the week will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s, according to Matt Stalley, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

There’s no more rain in the forecast.

Today’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. and heat index values as high as 103. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Wednesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: High near 102, Low around 76

Friday: High near 100, Low around 76

Saturday: High near 99, Low around 77

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.