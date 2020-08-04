Killeen-area residents saw light rain measuring 0.08 inches as of late Monday afternoon, and the temperatures slated for the week will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s, according to Matt Stalley, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
There’s no more rain in the forecast.
Today’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. and heat index values as high as 103. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Wednesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 102, Low around 76
Friday: High near 100, Low around 76
Saturday: High near 99, Low around 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.