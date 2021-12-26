It’s official: Killeen has just had its hottest Christmas on record.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin confirmed Sunday that Killeen held an average of 81 degrees over the holiday, making it the warmest to date.
“The last time it was this warm was in 2016,” he said. “The fact that we just had two of the warmest days just five years apart is a little concerning.”
Moreover, Godwin said that the area is on pace for the “warmest December on record.”
Using data from Waco, the meteorologist said that winter across Central Texas is approximately three degrees above its highest average, from 58 degrees to 61 degrees.
However, temperatures should return to relative normality by Sunday, Godwin said. Until then, temperatures are expected to remain in the high to mid 70s during the day, dropping to a low of 56 by the end of the week.
Though a small cold front expected to arrive by the middle of the week may result in a minor reduction in temperature, its greatest benefit will be to drive warm, humid air from the region.
Humidity is expected to remain above 50% until Tuesday, and residents should be ready for patchy fog Monday morning.
Winds will be relatively calm throughout the week, though gusts as high as 25 may be expected on Tuesday.
A strong cold front is expected to round out the week on Sunday, and may bring the area back to average temperatures with a high of 54 — a dramatic departure from Saturday’s expected high of 74.
Rain is not expected, though there is currently a 20% chance for thunderstorms on Friday.
