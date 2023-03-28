Killeen firefighters rapidly put out a house fire in the city Tuesday morning.
Justin Harris, commander of Killeen Fire Department’s Battalion 2, said the department was dispatched at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire with flames visible.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
When Harris got to the house, in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue, he said he saw flames in two windows on the east side of the house.
Arriving shortly after Harris were three engines, an aerial truck, a rescue truck, two EMS captains and another battalion chief.
Firefighters quickly put the flames out and conducted a search of the home and did not find any occupants.
Harris said it is believed there may have been a homeless person occupying the house.
“As soon as we got here, we attacked the fire quickly and did a primary search (and it was) all clear,” Harris said. “While the fire attack was already going, we still went ahead and did a secondary search where we had better visibility and ventilation.
“Nobody was inside the structure; I believe it appeared to be vacant,” Harris said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.
