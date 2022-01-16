Ever since being elected back to the Texas House in 2016 after a nearly two-decade hiatus, Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has never faced Democratic opposition for his District 55 seat. That appears to have changed this year.
Tristian Sanders, a 31-year-old caregiver and Killeen resident, is the sole Democratic candidate on the primary ballot for the upcoming March 1 primary, meaning that the March votes appear to be a formality. As of now, it appears the race has been set between the incumbent Shine and Sanders.
Sanders, who has lived in Killeen for 20 years and is the son of a retired staff sergeant, explained in an interview Thursday what got him interested in running.
“What got me into running has been a multitude of events just leading up to where I am right now,” he said. “It’s been a few years — since like mainly 2016 — where I’ve been watching things unfold — not just our nation, but in the world — and it has basically put into my soul that I should have some thoughts about running for office...”
Sanders added that from his perspective, elected officials do not have the connection with what he called “commonfolks,” like himself and others.
Were it not for redistricting in the third called legislative session last year, Sanders would not have been able to challenge Shine for his seat, however.
Since the last Census in 2010, Killeen had fallen mostly in District 54 — with a small portion of the northern part of Killeen in District 55.
The new district, which will officially take effect in January 2023, includes a larger portion of Killeen, all of Harker Heights, all of Belton and a portion of Temple.
Issues
Since announcing his candidacy, Sanders has been out and about in the district, going to different events as evidenced on his campaign Facebook page.
He has been to events in Temple, Belton and Killeen and even posted a congratulatory post about the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton winning its second Division III national championship in football last month.
Being out and about has given Sanders an opportunity to hear from potential constituents about what matters to them. He said what he has heard has been primarily about crime, infrastructure, youth rights and health care.
Accordingly, these have become his top priorities.
Crime is an issue that Sanders said cannot be put on the back burner.
“It’s something that we should be able to take care of because we all know that crime is always a cause of inequalities — like either through social or financial inequalities,” Sanders said. “What I believe that we should do as a community is try to find solutions by coming together and developing ideas on how we can be able to combat the crime.”
As far as infrastructure is concerned, Sanders said he sees the area as a continually growing area, especially with Interstate 14 and Interstate 35.
“And we have to be able to adjust to these growing changes with our infrastructure, which will be more houses, more small businesses, hopefully more companies that can help grow our area to a much bigger sort of hub,” he said.
Sanders also said his running for office has gotten some youth excited.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about youths because we are a very young district. What I’ve found out is that many of them feel like they don’t have a voice in sort of the political spectrum or just any spectrum in general,” Sanders said. “When I told them that I’m running, me being 31 — soon to be 32 — it got them all excited.
“They like the fact that somebody young is going to try to run and help speak for them and represent them in a more bigger platform so that they’ll be able to have their issues heard…”
Though he appears to be the Democratic Party nominee for the race, Sanders said getting people involved in the primary is still important.
“It’s very important, because I definitely want to try to still get out there and try to let folks know, ‘Hey, it’s definitely important to vote’ because we always say we cannot miss any election — whether it’s general or primary — and getting my name out there can also help them get the base hopefully rallied up...” Sanders said.
Early voting for the primary begins on Feb. 14 with the election day being March 1.
The general election will take place Nov. 8.
