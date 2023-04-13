Two people were displaced after their manufactured home was damaged by fire on Wednesday night in Harker Heights.
“First units ... found a single-wide mobile home with heavy amounts of smoke showing,” just after 7 p.m. at 1110 Indian Trail, according to a news release. “Fire was visible from inside of the residence. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival and heavy damage was noted throughout the structure.”
No injuries were reported, but two of five dogs in the residence and a cat died.
“The remaining dogs were treated for smoke inhalation on scene and assisted by Harker Heights Pet Adoption personnel,” the release shows. “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ... but remains under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s office.”
The Killeen Fire Department, as part of its mutual-aid agreement with Harker Heights, also responded to the scene.
