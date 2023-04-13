Fire - burn

Two people were displaced after their manufactured home was damaged by fire on Wednesday night in Harker Heights.

“First units ... found a single-wide mobile home with heavy amounts of smoke showing,” just after 7 p.m. at 1110 Indian Trail, according to a news release. “Fire was visible from inside of the residence. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival and heavy damage was noted throughout the structure.”

