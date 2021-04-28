A fire at a house on Farm-to-Market Road 2657 in Kempner caused an oxygen cylinder to explode and displaced two residents Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.
Capt. Frank Potter of the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire on FM 2657 near the intersection of FM 2808, south of Copperas Cove.
KVFD and Lampasas Fire Department responded on the initial call. The Copperas Cove Fire Department and Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department were called for mutual aid.
Fire crews had the fire under control at 1:16 p.m.
Potter said the two homeowners had minor injuries and were checked and treated at the scene by paramedics. A Copperas Cove firefighter was also taken to a local hospital for heat exhaustion.
The firefighter was treated and has since been released, said Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Lampasas County fire marshal, Potter said.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced family.
