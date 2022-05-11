The city of Killeen is partnering with the Central Texas Council of Governments to host a hazardous waste collection event for household items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Residents can bring fluorescent bulbs, acids, antifreeze, petroleum products, household cleaners, used oils, pesticides and herbicides, paints and batteries, according to city officials.
The event will not accept electronics, fire alarms, smoke detectors, explosives or pressurized containers.
The event is open to residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties. Residents are required to bring proof of residency.
