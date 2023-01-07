The housing market slowed down in recent months, causing homes to stay on the market for extended periods, experts say.
National politics factor into the local housing market, according to Michael DeHart, an executive at Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
“Rising interest rates and inflation are affecting the market and have been for some time,” DeHart said. “The availability of building materials did adversely affect the new housing market for a while, but that issue is less of a factor today.”
As a result, listings are staying on the market slightly longer, he said.
According to a national study by House Method analyzing the average days a home is on the market, Killeen ranks 41 nationwide for shortest time on the market.
The study showed a national average of 35 days on the market in October, which marks a 67 percent increase over the same time the previous year, the House Method reported.
The slowest housing market is reportedly in Greenville, South Carolina, where homes remained on the market an average of 85 days in October, according to the study. Meanwhile, the study showed Harrisburg and Lancaster Pennsylvania each reported homes staying on the market only eight days.
DeHart provided data showing while Killeen houses are staying on the market for longer than in previous years, the market is still more active than statewide. Killeen homes are reportedly staying on the market for an average of 34 days, while across the state, homes are on the market for an average 48 days.
Staying ahead of the state market remains the trend for the city of Killeen for the past three years, according to FHAA reports. The last year Killeen was below the state average was in 2018, with homes staying on the market 68 days, compared to the state average of 62.
With 373 active listings and 187 sales reported in November, Killeen has an estimated 1.5 months of inventory, according to the TAMU Texas Real Estate Research Center.
Inventory has increased from 262 active listings in November of 2021 with an estimated inventory of half of a month.
The average sale price was $228,378, with a median sale price of $223,000.
Homes are selling for an average of 97 percent of the original listing price, according to the FHAA research data. Statewide, homes are selling for a median price of $330,000, and an average of 94.1 percent of asking price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.