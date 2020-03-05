Fort Hood residents can attend or view a housing town hall at 9 a.m. March 19.
The town hall on Fort Hood housing issues will take place at the Community Events Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.
Residents can also stream the town hall live on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
The town hall will be hosted by Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general.
