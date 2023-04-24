Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.
Life became a struggle for Houston native Zenetria Barnes, but since she moved to Killeen five years ago after her marriage failed, the mother of six has found happiness and a new purpose – not to mention an award-winning business.
“I was going through separation, and at that time, I was still trying to figure everything out when I moved here,” she said. “I have a really good friend, and I’ve known her since we were teenagers. We were kind of going through the same things – our marriages had separated (and) family was a little too supportive of everything that was hurting us in our marriages.
“She ventured off to Killeen first, and she was telling me about how rent was a whole lot cheaper. She was, like, ‘I found a five-bedroom for $1,200!’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’I came to visit her three or four times (and) checked out the area, and I thought, ‘You know what, let’s see,’ and so I made the move. It was kind of breaking away from all the toxicity.
“This is a way slower pace than Houston. The city is big, fast (and) there’s always something going on. I wanted something that had more of a home feeling. Somewhere I felt like my children could grow in.”
Barnes, 39, worked in marketing and retail back home, but after the move she decided to go back to school and pursue an old passion.
“I was on medical leave with my job and I was going to transfer everything to Killeen, but things didn’t work out that way, so I went back to school,” she said. “I went to get my associate degree (at Central Texas College) in art. I always wanted to be an interior designer. I love art. I love design. I love being able to create.”
Studying art and exploring her creative side again also rekindled a lifelong love for fashion, and in November 2020, Zenetria opened BoujZee Girl Boutique, an online shop that offers plus-size clothing and accessories for women.
In February, she won a Black Excellence Award for top boutique from the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
“I was so shocked,” Barnes said. “I didn’t expect it at all. There are a lot of people who have brick and mortar stores and have been here way, way longer than I have. That was even more (assurance) that told me, ‘You’re doing the right thing; going down the right path.’”
Along with clothing, Barnes says her business incorporates a psychological and spiritual aspect that has helped make the venture even more successful.
“A lot of people … when they put (nice) clothes on, it brings them confidence,” she said. “For me, I’ve always known that confidence is something that has to be inside of you. When it comes to anything on my business page or my website, that’s what I push.
“It’s not just about clothing. Clothing is just an extension. I want people to understand that clothing is just an extension of who you are. Your confidence – your love of yourself; acceptance of yourself – is the real fashion.That’s where the spirituality part comes in. I have been taking classes on fashion psychology, which is understanding the human psyche and what fashion does for you, mentally and emotionally.That’s really what my focus is. I speak on spirituality and empowering people, especially women.
“I have a lot of affirmations (and) empowerment quotes. I do Reiki healing. And I combine all of that.Business has been good. It has its ups and downs, of course. Fashion is fickle. It’s seasonal, but the spiritual part – the healing – has grown way more than I ever thought it could, and that has allowed the fashion part to grow.”
So what about that name – BoujZee Girl Boutique?
“I was always being called boujee (hip-hop slang for something ‘luxurious in lifestyle yet humble in character’),” she said, laughing. “I didn’t understand, because I’m really down-to-earth and very simple, but I do love to dress.
“Fashion was something that everyone was always coming to me with for advice. How do I do this? How do I put this together? People have been asking me to put outfits together for them, forever.”
Becoming an entrepreneur – or mompreneur, as Barnes calls it – can be scary, but also rewarding. For anyone considering such a thing, she says this:
“If you have a dream, something that you feel is your purpose and keeps coming back to you, do not be afraid. Go for it.
“All you can do is fail. Life is nothing but a bunch of failures toward success. That’s what life is. You fall and fall and fall and fall until you perfect walking. That’s what you do as a baby, and that’s the truth in life, no matter what we’re doing.
“A lot of times, fear stops us because we don’t want to fall and scrape our knees. We don’t want to feel that pain, but don’t let that stop you. Keep going. That’s the only way you’ll ever be able to find your purpose. Just go for it.”
For more information on BoujZee Girl Boutique, go to:www.boujzeegirl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.